Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stake in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) by 104.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 105,131 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Thermon Group worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,243,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,880,000 after acquiring an additional 353,311 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,929,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,071,000 after acquiring an additional 183,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,136,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,267,000 after acquiring an additional 107,185 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 1,249.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 111,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 103,531 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,003,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,199,000 after acquiring an additional 103,029 shares during the period.

Shares of THR stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. Thermon Group Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

