Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $36,357,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 23.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,871,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,607,000 after acquiring an additional 912,622 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $37,860,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 26.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,150,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,282,000 after acquiring an additional 658,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 332.5% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 834,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,521,000 after acquiring an additional 641,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $65.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.40. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $70.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OC. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.62.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $342,723.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $179,151.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.