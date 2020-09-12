Chewy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 66,633 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 90% compared to the typical volume of 35,070 call options.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $53.81 on Friday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $74.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.13 and a beta of -0.21.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $4,316,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,741,084.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $5,086,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,480,017 shares of company stock valued at $76,057,999 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 19,716 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHWY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

