Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,482 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 49.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,344,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,235 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at about $223,238,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 258.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,712,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117,613 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,208,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,977,000 after purchasing an additional 690,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,173,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,563,000 after purchasing an additional 95,019 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. ValuEngine downgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NRG Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.70.

NYSE NRG opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.99. NRG Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 130.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

