Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 222,605.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,138 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.56% of Anika Therapeutics worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANIK. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,857,000. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 92.8% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 179,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after buying an additional 86,246 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 602.2% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 61,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 52,390 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 84.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 49,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 433.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James Loerop sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $43,726.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANIK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Anika Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 7.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.33). Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $30.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

