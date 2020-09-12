Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,872 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.27% of Corecivic worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 3.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 77.4% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 18.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 63.0% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. Corecivic Inc has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $18.53.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. Corecivic had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 7.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corecivic Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 13,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $126,871.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,188.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CXW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Corecivic in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

