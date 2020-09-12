CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 52,769 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CONMED by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

In other CONMED news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $360,696.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,518.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $359,488.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNMD stock opened at $86.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 91.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $157.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNMD shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

