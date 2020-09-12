Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New Investment in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the first quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 69.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the second quarter worth $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the first quarter worth $62,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $88,706.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $49,256.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $10,083,759.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,772 shares of company stock worth $20,548,706. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mongodb from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Mongodb from $259.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mongodb from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.31.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $207.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.77 and its 200-day moving average is $186.66. Mongodb Inc has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $258.05.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.83 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 132.70% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB)

Latest News

