Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 670,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,335 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of Tupperware Brands worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 217.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 49.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Shares of TUP stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $24.54. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -137.64 and a beta of 3.62.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $397.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Argus raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.