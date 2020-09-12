Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,092 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,687 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,146,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,618,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 274.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 223,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 163,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GBCI shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

GBCI stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.94. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $46.54.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $189.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.17 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos bought 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $1,000,008.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,856.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

