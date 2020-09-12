Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $652,000 in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 156.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 82,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 50,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Liberty Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Liberty Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 505,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Liberty Global by 23.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 634,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 119,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. 23.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,126.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $222,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,858.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,330,000 shares of company stock worth $29,690,400. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LBTYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Redburn Partners raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $32.40 to $36.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

Liberty Global stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92. Liberty Global PLC has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $28.48.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 104.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

