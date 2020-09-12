Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New Investment in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 149,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 97,684 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 39,429 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,884,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on RL shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.31.

NYSE:RL opened at $76.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.22. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $128.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.98 million. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was down 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

