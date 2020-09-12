Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 12,105 Shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 114.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.06% of Health Catalyst worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCAT. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HCAT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Shares of HCAT opened at $34.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $41.26.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $43.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, Director D Fraser Bullock sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $62,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,218.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $310,997.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,445.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 894,018 shares of company stock worth $28,824,027. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

