Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys New Shares in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after buying an additional 141,724 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 91.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 821,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,520,000 after buying an additional 393,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 283.6% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 680,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 503,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 39,961 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Cfra raised their price target on Big Lots from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Big Lots from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Big Lots in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $819,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $1,247,809.86. Insiders have sold 49,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,453 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

BIG opened at $47.33 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

