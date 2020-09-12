Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys New Shares in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after buying an additional 141,724 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 91.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 821,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,520,000 after buying an additional 393,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 283.6% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 680,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 503,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 39,961 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Cfra raised their price target on Big Lots from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Big Lots from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Big Lots in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $819,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $1,247,809.86. Insiders have sold 49,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,453 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

BIG opened at $47.33 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in NRG Energy Inc
Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in NRG Energy Inc
Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Anika Therapeutics Inc
Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Anika Therapeutics Inc
Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Corecivic Inc
Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Corecivic Inc
CONMED Co. Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.
CONMED Co. Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.
Enviva Partners LP Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.
Enviva Partners LP Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.
Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New Investment in Mongodb Inc
Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New Investment in Mongodb Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report