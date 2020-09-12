Marshall Wace North America L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of IMPINJ worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in IMPINJ in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of IMPINJ by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $164,699.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,807,793.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $58,071.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,333.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PI stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. IMPINJ Inc has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $599.72 million, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.24. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. IMPINJ’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IMPINJ Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on IMPINJ from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IMPINJ from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

