Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $674,000 Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,660 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 14,285.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 13.2% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $124.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.12. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $185.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $2,888,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,738,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,950,378 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

