Marshall Wace North America L.P. Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 99.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,628,729 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 121,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,821,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.19.

Shares of PFE opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average of $35.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

