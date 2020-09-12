Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires New Stake in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth $533,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.85. Nikola Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nikola Corporation will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKLA. Wedbush initiated coverage on Nikola in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Nikola in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nikola from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nikola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $59,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

