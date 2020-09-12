Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 1.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Baidu by 45.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Baidu by 58.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 846,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,368,000 after purchasing an additional 314,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $120.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.38. Baidu Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIDU. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.