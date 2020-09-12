Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes Position in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Masonite International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Masonite International by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush lowered Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Masonite International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Masonite International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

NYSE DOOR opened at $90.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.57. Masonite International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $99.99.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $499.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.63 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Masonite International Corp will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

