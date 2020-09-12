Marshall Wace North America L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 182,858 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.06% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 95.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 2.17. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $13.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.67). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. Research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGMO shares. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

