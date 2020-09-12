Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $718,000 in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 1,166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 17,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 129,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after buying an additional 51,953 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $96.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.58. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $113.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCPC. TheStreet raised Balchem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens began coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.33.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

