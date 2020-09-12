Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys New Shares in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,020,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after acquiring an additional 177,865 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,448,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 460,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 203,500 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 751,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Farfetch from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Farfetch from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Farfetch from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $25.38 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.93). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 54.36% and a negative return on equity of 59.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.