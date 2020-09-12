Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New Investment in At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.17% of At Home Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in At Home Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 68.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get At Home Group alerts:

In other news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 35,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $700,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 192,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $4,233,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,136,912. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

At Home Group stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.92. At Home Group Inc has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $23.92.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $515.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.00 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. At Home Group’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that At Home Group Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOME. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on At Home Group from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BofA Securities raised At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.68.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.