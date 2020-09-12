Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires New Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,030 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of NBT Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Comerica Bank grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 149.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 13.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 186.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 85,676 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. NBT Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $320,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,895.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph A. Santangelo bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,750 shares in the company, valued at $615,212.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,400 over the last 90 days. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.64.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $115.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

