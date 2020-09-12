Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $738,000 in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 64.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 23.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 108.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HST opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 23.29, a current ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 92.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

