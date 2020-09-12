Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 94.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 148,821 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.88.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $101.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.18. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $169.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

