13,341 Shares in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,527,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 19.5% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 40.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of UN stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. Unilever NV has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Unilever’s payout ratio is 64.34%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.