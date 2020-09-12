Marshall Wace North America L.P. Reduces Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,759 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CM. Barclays upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Fundamental Research started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.36.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $77.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.34. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $46.45 and a 12 month high of $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $1.1105 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.