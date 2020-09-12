5,915 Shares in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4,518.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,623 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $362,070.00. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

SAFM opened at $122.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.13 and a 1 year high of $179.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.41. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $956.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAFM. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cfra reduced their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.30.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

