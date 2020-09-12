Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $839,000 Position in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 75.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 59.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PDD. UBS Group lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. China International Capital downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $38.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.05.

PDD opened at $84.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a PE ratio of -77.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pinduoduo Inc has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.19.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.