Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 70,472 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,472 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 31.48 and a quick ratio of 31.48. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $43.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average is $30.68.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.25%.

Several analysts have commented on HASI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,313.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

