Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 331,240 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.30% of Antares Pharma worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 54.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 62,861 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 628.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,481 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 28.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,433 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $458.42 million, a P/E ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 1.24. Antares Pharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATRS shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

