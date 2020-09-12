Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,504,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,813,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $383.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 491.03, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $478.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $217.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $195.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.00.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.39, for a total transaction of $1,877,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total transaction of $707,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $707,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,195 shares of company stock worth $107,003,689 over the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

