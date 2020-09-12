Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 13,340.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Crane were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CR. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Crane by 427.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 951,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,566,000 after acquiring an additional 771,060 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crane by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,294,000 after acquiring an additional 699,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 486,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,904,000 after acquiring an additional 281,223 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,708,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,602,000 after acquiring an additional 193,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Crane by 377.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 165,906 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $1,305,060.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,002.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CR opened at $54.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 90.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. Crane had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $677.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Crane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.29.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

