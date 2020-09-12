Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $808,000 in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 35.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 25.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $6,517,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director David Floyd acquired 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,964.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI opened at $43.96 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $50.38. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.15.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $218.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

