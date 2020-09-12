Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes Position in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 112,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 36.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 10.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 26.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 320,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Hospitality Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $26.28.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.40. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

