Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,351 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.14% of Secureworks worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Secureworks by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 65,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Secureworks by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Secureworks by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 106,836 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Secureworks by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 129,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 49,050 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Secureworks by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 85,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Secureworks Corp has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Secureworks Corp will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCWX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Secureworks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Secureworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

