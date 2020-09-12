Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $796,000 in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,948 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WGO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 32.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 45.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $52.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $72.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.10 and its 200 day moving average is $51.71.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.93 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

In related news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 1,156 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $70,920.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

