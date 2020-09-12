Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.30 Million in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 79,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 61,877.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,206,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,945,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,715,000 after acquiring an additional 37,119 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 517.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,866,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,086 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,700,000 after acquiring an additional 313,592 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 122,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Adient PLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.70). Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adient PLC will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADNT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.23.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

