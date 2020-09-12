Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.30 Million in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 79,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 61,877.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,206,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,945,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,715,000 after acquiring an additional 37,119 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 517.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,866,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,086 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,700,000 after acquiring an additional 313,592 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 122,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Adient PLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.70). Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adient PLC will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADNT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.23.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $839,000 Position in Pinduoduo Inc
Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $839,000 Position in Pinduoduo Inc
Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 70,472 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc
Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 70,472 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc
Antares Pharma Inc Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP
Antares Pharma Inc Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP
Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc
Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc
Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Position in Crane Co.
Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Position in Crane Co.
Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $808,000 in Merit Medical Systems, Inc.
Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $808,000 in Merit Medical Systems, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report