Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 515,573 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.48% of TrueCar as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in TrueCar in the second quarter valued at $181,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in TrueCar by 4.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TrueCar by 31.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,679,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 882,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TrueCar by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 49,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in TrueCar by 31.9% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 104,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 25,234 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueCar stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $493.60 million, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.58. TrueCar Inc has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $62.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.56 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. TrueCar’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TrueCar Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 23,457 shares of company stock valued at $105,088 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of TrueCar from $3.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.86.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

