Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $818,000 Position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 267,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Separately, CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 43.2% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 74,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 22,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

MREO stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $68.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a novel antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; MPH-966, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

