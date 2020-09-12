Marshall Wace North America L.P. Grows Holdings in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 66.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.20% of US Concrete worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of US Concrete by 243.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of US Concrete by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Concrete by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Concrete in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Concrete alerts:

Shares of US Concrete stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52. US Concrete Inc has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $454.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.61.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $1.09. US Concrete had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that US Concrete Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of US Concrete in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of US Concrete from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.