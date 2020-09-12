Marshall Wace LLP Takes $1.35 Million Position in Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 89,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.30% of Beyondspring as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BYSI. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Beyondspring during the second quarter worth $1,508,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beyondspring during the first quarter valued at $471,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Beyondspring during the second quarter valued at $413,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Beyondspring by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 19,930 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Beyondspring during the second quarter worth about $299,000. 8.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beyondspring alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $13.38 on Friday. Beyondspring Inc has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beyondspring Inc will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BYSI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Beyondspring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyondspring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Beyondspring presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Beyondspring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Beyondspring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyondspring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.