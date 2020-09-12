Marshall Wace North America L.P. Reduces Stake in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its position in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,421 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in SSR Mining by 54.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44. SSR Mining Inc has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.08 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SSRM shares. Canaccord Genuity raised SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.47.

SSR Mining Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.