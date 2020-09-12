Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $759,000 in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth $9,224,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,134,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $344,530,000 after purchasing an additional 93,111 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth $3,170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,204,000 after purchasing an additional 365,018 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NFG opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 0.69. National Fuel Gas Co. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $50.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.88.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $323.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.46%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

