Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $856,000 Stake in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,502 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Tristate Capital were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 67.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 190,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 76,799 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 25.4% in the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 264,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 53,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 5.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 5.0% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 478,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 22,825 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tristate Capital news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,718.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $206,131 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSC shares. B. Riley downgraded Tristate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.97.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $46.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

