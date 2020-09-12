Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 178,924 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 92.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 178,924 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,255,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ciena by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,619,000 after acquiring an additional 96,321 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,423,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,431,000 after buying an additional 1,061,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,767,000 after buying an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,625,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,522,000 after buying an additional 221,467 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $41.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.42 and its 200 day moving average is $49.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.49 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $87,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,850 shares of company stock worth $9,452,970 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Northland Securities cut shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Secur. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

