Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 269,965 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Crown by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Crown by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,559,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,500 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crown by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Crown by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 641,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,754,000 after acquiring an additional 277,465 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Crown by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crown from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

CCK opened at $75.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.34. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $417,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

