Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases New Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 715.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $19.30 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.51.

NYSE:HP opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 85.59 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $47.45.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $317.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

